Chrissy Teigen and Kourtney Kardashian Are Loving These Olive Oil Cakes

An unlikely treat! Olive oil cakes are not at everyone’s top of mind when it comes to desserts, but celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell are loving these treats by Little House Confections.

“I think the appeal is that it is super light,” Liz Roth, co-owner of Little House Confections told Us Weekly exclusively. “You don’t feel like you are eating this heavy dessert after you’ve eaten a full meal. Olive oil cake is extremely popular in Italy I think for this very reason.”

What started as a quarantine hobby for Roth and Little House Confections co-owner Jaymie Wisneski has turned into a social media sensation. “We were SUPER shocked when Chrissy Teigen posted and mentioned that she had been seeing the cakes for months and had wanted one!!” Roth told Us.

Not only are they popular on the ‘gram, the taste and ingredients are just as delectable. Roth tells Us that their olive oil cakes are so moist because almost all of the sweetness comes from fresh squeezed juice and zest, with the most important ingredient of course being the olive oil. “We refuse to skimp on the quality of any of our ingredients because ingredients are key to the absolute freshest cake.”

Their hero ingredient is Bragg’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is one of the highest quality and most trusted products on the market. Bragg’s olive oil is perfect for baking the most moist, decadent olive oil cake, which is why Roth and Wisneski chose to partner with the natural food company.

Little House Confections and Bragg have teamed up to give back with renowned artists the Haas Brothers for a limited edition, “Bomb Ass Olive Oil Cake” tin for Father’s Day, with 100 percent of all proceeds being donated to the NAACP.

“As long time friends of the Haas’, we decided to team up and make this collectible tin to help amplify the community messages that we feel are so important to heed, which are to: raise awareness, spread happiness and donate to those in need. In order to evoke the change we’d like to see, we have to be the change” the Little House Confections team told Us.

According to the bakers, anything goes when cutting into their olive oil cakes — even the way Kylie Jenner cut into her cake that had fans ‘disturbed.’ “We love Kylie and her cuts!,” Roth told Us. “We think that Kylie is a true cake pioneer.”