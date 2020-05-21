Not turning a profit just yet. Chrissy Teigen revealed via Twitter recently that she makes “zero money” from her beloved Cravings website, which crashed just after launching in November 2019 because so many people were trying to access it.

The revelation came on Wednesday, May 20, as the Bring the Funny judge, 34, was responding to Twitter users who were curious about how her site works. “I have like, 5 people running the entire site (webmasters!) and the cravings social and I personally write and edit everything on there,” she explained. “Recipes are done by 2 people. We answer all the questions and I edit by phone. It is not a farm.”

Teigen quickly followed up with: “Also, and I don’t even know if I should admit this, I make zero money off my site right now. There is no click bait, no ads, no links for money. It’s truly just for you. I pay a lot to keep it going. For you!”

The candid comment came after Teigen’s high-profile feud with cookbook author Alison Roman and occurred one day after The New York Times confirmed to Us Weekly that 34-year-old Roman’s column for the publication is on “temporary leave.”

While no reason was given for the Times‘ decision, it was reached about two weeks after Roman came under fire for comments she made in a New Consumer interview about Teigen’s success. “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was, like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” the Dining In author said. “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f–king money.”

In the wake of the criticism, Teigen tweeted that it was a “huge bummer” to see Roman slam her. She then temporarily left Twitter earlier this month after users began criticizing her and her children because of her role in the drama.

Meanwhile, Roman released two public apologies for her remarks, calling them “stupid, careless and insensitive.” She also revealed that her criticism was rooted in her “own insecurity.”

Teigen accepted Roman’s second apology on Twitter and even noted how they are “alike in so many ways.” She made it clear on Wednesday that the doesn’t support The New York Times‘ decision to temporarily suspend Roman’s column and isn’t pleased.

“I hope we can laugh about it one day, but I’m not happy with the NYT leave. So she def can’t laugh about it yet,” the Chrissy’s Court host tweeted in response to a user who asked where she stands with the Nothing Fancy author. “It just sucks in every way.”

The Utah native reacted to another person’s tweet that suggested that The New York Times is “squarely” responsible for putting the column on hiatus. “I don’t like this one bit and I’m doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known,” she shared.

Teigen also expressed dismay that others were blaming her for the Times‘ choice, especially after she “very publicly forgave” Roman for her comments.

“When I said I don’t believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real,” she wrote on Twitter. “I don’t agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn’t call them, I didn’t write, and most of all, I’d like her back.”