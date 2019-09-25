



Living with your mom has its perks! Chrissy Teigen, whose mother, Vilailuck Teigen (aka Pepper Thai), resides with the star and her family in California, was recently on hand when Pepper was the star of the show at the Impossible Burger Grocery Los Angeles launch, which celebrated the company’s supermarket debut.

After deeming the living arrangement “not weird,” Teigen, 33, explained one of the best parts of having her mom in such close proximity at all times. “She’s always in the kitchen, she’s always cooking,” the star told the crowd at Gelson’s at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on September 19. ”One of the greatest things about it is she’s blessed us with Thai food on an all-day basis. Anything we want, she makes into this incredible creation, and no matter what we have in the fridge she makes it into something wonderful.”

Added the Bring the Funny judge: “She has this crazy ability to turn everything into something amazing.”

Later, when Us Weekly caught up exclusively with Pepper herself, she backed up her daughter’s earlier claim that she can frequently be found in the kitchen. “The kids like my famous fish with garlic and scalloped potatoes,” she told Us. “And pad Thai! I can do that three times a week and it’s always eaten up for lunch!”

The kids in question are Teigen and John Legend’s little ones; Luna, 3, and Miles, 16 months. Both of them apparently “love” to help grandma in the kitchen. “They are mashing chili, mashing garlic, and especially Luna, she’s 3 now and she loves helping,” Pepper explained. “She’s very good.”

When it comes time to chow down, Pepper said her granddaughter is already embracing her roots. “She just loves Thai food,” Pepper explained, noting that ribs, noodles and rice are a few of Luna’s current favorites. “She loves everything … she can eat rice every day!”

As far as Teigen is concerned, Pepper noted that she and her daughter frequently lean on one another. “She needs me and I need her,” the Thailand-born cook explained. “We are always here for each other.”

And when Pepper says “always,” she really means it, especially when it comes to whipping up some tasty food. “[Chrissy] will wake me up and say, ‘Mom, make me noodles!’ At, like, 2 o’clock in the morning!”

Despite the timing, Pepper made it clear she’ more than happy to oblige. “I’m still with her,” she said with a laugh of her daughter. “I don’t mind! I do it.”

