Ice cream enjoyed by A-list celebrities can also be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

Craig’s West Hollywood is a staple among the entertainment industry and a paparazzi hub. Stars like Lady Gaga, Elton John, the Kardashians and George Clooney (who has his own table) all dine at Craig’s on any given night. A-listers flock to Craig’s for the dimly lit ambiance, the relaxed and warm family feel and, of course, the delicious food, which includes an optional vegan menu.

For the stars and diners craving something sweet beyond the dinner menu, owner Craig Susser launched Craig’s Vegan in 2018 — a dairy-free ice cream available inside and outside Craig’s doors. Diners in the restaurant and customers around the U.S. can order this guilt-free dessert by the case, with celebrity fans including Emma Roberts, Blake Griffin and the Jonas Brothers.

On July 29, Craig’s Vegan is releasing its first commercial to the tune of none other than Ol’ Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra. The song “My Way” — which the Sinatra estate permitted usage of — sets the scene of a Hollywood hotspot as a woman dressed in a pink robe and hair curlers pulls up to the restaurant. In an ode to the classic song, this woman is doing it her way as she hurriedly bustles through the slew of photographers in a desperate rush. She beelines it for the kitchen, passing puzzled diners and chefs as she approaches the holy grail of Craig’s Vegan ice cream. She opens the freezer and grabs a carton of Melrose Mint Chip, chucks the top and snatches a spoon from none other than Susser himself. She halts outside of the restaurant doors and takes a pleasurable bite in front of the awaiting photographers. The commercial ends with Sinatra’s iconic words, “I did it my way.”

Craig’s Vegan’s slogan “Better Than Ice Cream” is evident by the look on the woman’s face as she enjoys one of the four flavors available: Melrose Mint Chip, Sunset & Strawberry, Kursten’s PB Krunch and Killa’ Vanilla.

These flavors are available for delivery in the U.S. for easy and safe consumption through the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Susser kept 100 percent of Craig’s staff employed and partnered with several charitable organizations to feed front-line workers, serve meals at homeless shelters and LGBTQ youth centers.