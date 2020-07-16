Setting the record straight. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) responded to a claim that she was rude to a restaurant hostess and was very apologetic for any “bad vibes” she may have given off.

The model, 23, was one of many celebrities mentioned in a TikTok video posted by a user named Julia Carolan on Sunday, July 12. “Rating celebrities I met while I was a hostess in Manhattan part one,” Carolan said at the start of the clip, which has been “liked” more than 2.6 million times.

After giving sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid high marks for being “so nice” as well as “super polite and friendly with staff,” the former restaurant employee, who also had a “bad experience” with YouTuber Cameron Dallas, dished about Bieber.

“Next up we have Mrs. Bieber,” Carolan said. “This is going to be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice.”

Carolan, who now works as a model herself, added: “I really want to like her, but I have to give her, like, a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!”

The Drop the Mic cohost, who is married to Justin Bieber, apologized for her actions in the comments section of the video on Tuesday, July 14. “Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” Hailey wrote. “That’s not ever my intention!”

Though Carolan didn’t reveal which “fancy” New York City eatery she worked for, according to her LinkedIn page, she was a hostess at Nobu Downtown — a celebrity favorite — from April 2018 to January 2019. “These are just my personal experiences,” she explained in the video’s caption. “Pls take with a grain of salt 💖 xo.”

In the clip, Carolan also called out Hailey’s pal Kylie Jenner. Though she said the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder was “fine,” she claimed the wealthy star once left a $20 tip on a $500 dinner bill. “Do with that information what you will,” Carolan said with a wink.

In a second TikTok post detailing her past as a hostess, which was shared on Wednesday, July 15, Carolan recounted her experiences with “friendly” Josh Peck, who earned a 10 out of 10, and Nick Jonas, who was “chill” during a visit with pals and seemed “like a nice guy.”

However, Carolan was less complimentary about her experience with Kendall Jenner and gave the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a 4 out of 10. “She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold toward staff,” Carolan claimed. “She also usually had someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly to staff. I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she’s just shy.”

Aside from Peck, 33, the only star to receive a perfect rating from Carolan was Beyoncé. “When she left she made sure to look at me and gave me a big smile and said, ‘Thank you.’ She is beautiful.”