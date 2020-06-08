Back to their old stomping grounds. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian hit up Nobu Malibu with their kids the day after the hotspot re-opened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star and the 41-year-old Poosh founder were spotted greeting friends outside the restaurant on Saturday, June 6, in photos obtained by the DailyMail. The exes’ three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — were also in attendance, per the outlet.

Disick’s outing with Kardashian comes less than two weeks after news broke of his split from Sofia Richie. Us Weekly confirmed on May 27 that the duo called it quits after nearly three years of dating and according to sources, the Talentless designer’s lingering feelings for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star played a role on their split.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” one source told Us last month. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

The insider also noted that Disick “was more focused on Kourtney and his kids” than Richie, 21.

“The quarantine has put a spin on things for Scott. He’s always had issues, especially with addiction, and that’s always been a concern on the Kardashians’ end and Sofia and her family’s end,” the source explained. “Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum.”

Disick and Richie’s decision to go their separate ways came following his short stint in rehab for “past traumas.” Disick, who checked out of the Colorado facility early due to privacy concerns, subsequently celebrated his 37th birthday with Kardashian in Utah.

“Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often,” a second source told Us earlier this month. “Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

The second source added that while it’s unlikely that they will reunite romantically anytime soon, Disick is “always” flirting with his ex.

“[He] thinks she looks better than ever,” the source said. “The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris [Jenner].”