A smart slowdown! Ayesha Curry has lost about 35 pounds while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic and now she’s opening up about how she accomplished the impressive feat.

The 31-year-old restaurateur, who recently joined forces with Fitbit Premium to develop exclusive original content inspired by her personal health journey, has shed the weight by staying focused on fitness and food. “My daily routine typically starts with a coffee with ghee and coconut oil blended,” Curry told Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. on Sunday, August 9. “I try to drink 32 ounces of water before noon and flavor it with cucumbers and lemon.”

In terms of food, the Seasoned Life author has created at least one mealtime tradition thanks to a “nostalgic” go-to for herself and her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry. “Chicken parm is a family favorite — it’s comforting,” Ayesha told the outlet. “It’s a fairly basic dish, but it’s also one of the first things I made for Stephen when we were dating, so it’s nostalgic.”

These days, however, the Canada native prefers to throw together a slightly healthier version of the dish. “I do a lighter breading using panko instead of regular bread crumbs, and whip up a super-fast and fresh tomato sauce for the topping,” she explained.

Another food that’s always on the menu for the couple, who share daughters Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and son Canon, 2, is fresh vegetables. “We’re a ‘green veggies’ family,” Ayesha noted. “We love Brussels [sprouts], asparagus and broccoli. I like to roast them on high heat to give everything a nice char and enhance the flavor of the veg. There’s nothing I love more than a one-pot/one sheet pan dinner, so most nights I’ll season up a protein and roast it alongside the vegetables.”

As the Full Plate author explained, she prefers portion control over any kind of diet and carefully tracks what she eats each day in order to keep herself on track. “[I] try to stick to nourishing, delicious food in moderation,” she said. “I keep track of the food I’m putting into my body through the Fitbit app on my phone and the calories toward my daily goal are at a glance on my watch.”

In addition to monitoring what she eats, Ayesha also breaks a sweat using the vast library of workouts available via Fitbit Premium. She even curated a summer series for the platform that consists of four easy workout videos. “My quick workouts that will be in the Fitbit app will include arm circuit, core body strength, legs and glutes and invigorating stretching,” she noted. “This variation helps you hit both weights and cardio depending on your goals.”

In May 2020, Ayesha revealed that she lost 35 pounds while in quarantine and two months later she provided a bit more insight into why she wanted to slim down.

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” she captioned a July 2020 Instagram photo of herself wearing a pink sports bra and black gym shorts. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

The Ayesha’s Home Kitchen alum added at the time: “I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”