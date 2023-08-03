Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are finally sharing Mamaw’s Beer Cheese with Los Angeles.

During the Thursday, August 3, episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor, 44, and Cartwright, 34, opened up about their newest business venture.

“I am opening a sports bar. It is going to be called Jax’s Studio City. We started construction on Monday and I am really excited. We are finally going to have a neighborhood sports bar,” Taylor shared.

Taylor said they are trying not to let the business affect their marriage, adding, “I know in the past I said that owning a bar is basically a marriage killer, but the difference is [Brittany is] involved just as much as I am. My wife is involved just as much as I am. We have 100 percent say in what is going on and she is doing the decorating.”

He continued: “The difference between some other people that we know that did a bar without their significant others is that I am involving mine.”

Cartwright, for her part, said she was excited to work on the project with her husband.

“He said [owning a bar ruins relationships] many times and it has freaked me out ever since this project came to be a possibility for us. It is called Jax’s, but it is mine too,” she told listeners. “And you are not going to be there 24/7. It is going to be kid-friendly during the day.”

According to Cartwright, Vanderpump Rules fans will even see a familiar item on the menu.

“What we are planning on doing is finally having Mamaw’s Beer Cheese on the menu so people can come and pick up their own little tub there,” she confirmed. “We couldn’t sell it here in California, but now that we have a kitchen, I am going to fly my [grandmother] out and have her help with the menu so that it has a lot of southern charm.”

Bravo viewers were originally introduced to Mamaw’s Beer Cheese when Taylor and Cartwright discussed launching the product during season 7 of the reality show.

“Beer cheese is a beer cheese spread. It has cheese, it has other spices, it has beer in it,” Cartwright, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, explained during a December 2018 episode. “I’ve grown up on this stuff — my [grandmother] has made it my entire life, and it’s just delicious. I can’t wait to bring it to L.A.”

The idea was ultimately not addressed again as Taylor and Cartwright shifted their focus to their 2019 nuptials. After exchanging vows — and documenting the wedding on Vanderpump Rules — the pair surprised fans when they announced their reality TV exit in 2020.

Taylor and Cartwright are set to return to the network, however, with an eight-episode spinoff series alongside former costar Kristen Doute. The trio’s friend Lala Kent recently confirmed that production has kicked off.

“It is fully happening, and I think they start this week,” Kent, 32, shared on July 24 during her Amazon Live. “It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

Kent and Scheana Shay have been spotted filming with Taylor, Cartwright and Doute, 40. Taylor hinted at his return to reality TV last month when he apologized to Doute for his “attendance and flakiness” due to professional projects.

“[We have been] a little busy and everyone will find out sooner or later what we have going on,” he teased during a July appearance on Doute’s “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast.