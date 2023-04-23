Her sons’ stamp of approval! Kourtney Kardashian revealed the smoothie recipe that her boys love.

“I made my sons this masterpiece smoothie for any parents looking for a healthy breakfast. They gave it a 9/10,” she shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, April 22.

Kardashian, 44, shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. She is also stepmother to Travis Barker‘s son Landon Barker, 19, as well as daughter Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. (He is also father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.)

When her boys wanted something to eat on Saturday morning, the Poosh founder threw together some strawberries and bananas to whip up a healthy breakfast.

The recipe has no dairy or gluten since Kardashian doesn’t keep either in her home. “In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it,” she told Health in March 2020. “I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better.”

In 2016, the Lemme founder revealed that while their digestive systems seem fine, she noticed a change in behavior with their diet.

“I kept battling with myself back and forth — like, why am I doing this diet? I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” Kardashian wrote in a post on her now-defunct app at the time. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”

Her strawberry banana smoothie recipe is extra sweet with a date and some mango peach flavored fish oil. The fruity flavor hides the healthy supplement from her picky eaters. “Gotta sneak it in somehow!” the Kardashians star added.

However, she added that it might be a better snack than a meal replacement. “[They] just asked me for pancakes too so maybe not as satisfying as I thought,” Kardashian said.

Scroll down to see her delicious recipe:

Kourtney Kardashian’s Strawberry Banana Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup almond milk (Malk brand)

1 cup organic strawberries

1/2 ripe organic banana

1 medjool date

1 tbsp Barlean’s mango peach smoothie flavor omega-3 (gotta sneak it in somehow)

4 ice cubes

Instructions

Blend to perfection

Must use a glass straw