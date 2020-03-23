Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Louis Vuitton Chopsticks While in Quarantine

Looking to the future! Kylie Jenner may be currently quarantining in her California home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s already thinking ahead to a time when she can start traveling again.

The beauty mogul, 22, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 22, to show off a seemingly new item — a pair of Louis Vuitton chopsticks. The eating utensils came in a plexiglass case adorned with the high-end fashion brand’s recognizable brown and beige pattern.

Inside, there were actually two matching pairs of chopsticks along with a chopstick rest. Additionally, each individual chopstick sported several “LV” monograms (and other symbols associated with the label) engraved at the top.

Though it appears Louis Vuitton no longer makes the chopsticks, which are reportedly crafted of fine rosewood, they retailed for around $450 back in 2009. There are currently a few new and used LV chopsticks sets on eBay, with prices ranging from $399 to $829.

While Jenner didn’t say anything about her fancy food accessory, she did write, “Gotta start traveling with these 🍣.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a known sushi fan. When dishing about what she eats in a day in a February video interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner noted that when she’s not home cooking dinner for daughter Stormi and herself, she’s “somewhere eating sushi.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator confessed she eats the Japanese dish “probably way too much” and often frequents Nobu. Her favorites include yellowtail sashimi, whitefish sashimi, albacore tuna and yellowtail jalapeño. Stormi, she has said, is also a sushi fan.

Jenner also has a penchant for Louis Vuitton, and came under fire in January for wearing a pair of the brand’s mink fur slippers hours after posting about the environmental impact of the Australian bushfires and noting that many animals in the country had died. Though the California native lamented that “over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia,” experts estimated that the actual number of animal casualties likely exceeded 1 billion.

As one angry Twitter user put it at the time: “Kylie Jenner posting on insta about how many animals have died in the bush fires and then immediately afterwards posting pics of her MINK FUR LV slides … that billion dollars didn’t buy taste clearly.”