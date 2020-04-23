Letting it all out! Lisa Vanderpump is getting some understandable frustration out on … a breakfast sausage.

In the first installment of an Instagram series the 59-year-old reality star has dubbed “Cooking for Ken: Get Me Outta Here,” she prepared a meal for her husband, Ken Todd, and joked that the pair, who are quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak, have been cooped up together for a bit too long. “I’ve gotta keep my husband happy, so this is what I’ve come up with today,” she said, holding a sausage in one hand. “What about this, ladies?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added: “I’m going to take out my frustration on that … whatever it resembles, I’m going to chop it up.”

While attempting to cut the sausage with a knife in the Wednesday, April 22, clip Vanderpump yelled: “Take that!”

Opening up about the source of her frustration, she continued, “I’ve been at home with Ken now for four weeks. Actually, it’s three weeks, six days, and 14 hours.”

However, despite some understandable aggravation, the couple is doing fine. “We’re still married,” Vanderpump joked. “We’re still together, but I could take out my frustration on this Beyond Meat sausage.”

Upon realizing the meat substitute was difficult to cut, the Vanderpump Rules star quipped: “Actually it’s brilliant, I can’t take it out on the sausage. I just can’t!”

Over the course of the six-minute tutorial Vanderpump shared her breakfast burrito recipe and whipped up the rest of the dish in her kitchen. “I know it’s crazy, but I never professed to be sane,” she said as she slipped on a pair of rubber gloves. “I put moisturizer inside my gloves because it makes them go on easy and keeps my hands moist.”

Vanderpump then cooked the sausages on the stove with some garlic and olive oil. Once they were finished (she joked they had been through a “circumcision”), she started cooking the eggs. The camera then cut to Todd, 62, who was sleeping and audibly snoring nearby.

“This is the success to our marriage,” Vanderpump joked. “He’s never awake … that’s how I’ve lasted 30,000 days and 14 hours.”

Once the eggs were finished, the Bravo personality sliced the sausage and began assembling the burritos. The dish also included some chopped cherry tomatoes and shredded cheese. “People say, ‘What’s the secret to a good marriage?’” Vanderpump continued. “This [food] is the secret. Trust me.”

The cooking tutorial comes about two weeks after the television producer shared an Instagram video of herself scrubbing the floors of her home. Earlier this month, Vanderpump also shared a LOL-worthy clip of herself cleaning her feet with a pumice stone.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.