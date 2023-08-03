Mark Zuckerberg has a guilty pleasure meal and it’s from the golden arches.

The iconic fast food chain posted on Zuckerberg’s new platform, Threads, on Wednesday, August 2, asking if anyone wanted “anything from McDonald’s?” The Facebook founder, 39, was quick to reply with his go-to order.

“20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” Zuckerberg responded.

UFC fighter Mike Davis quickly took to the comment section to call out Zuckerberg — who has taken up jiu-jitsu — for the cheat meal while he was supposed to be training. “You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂,” Davis, 30, wrote.

However, Zuckerberg confessed he wasn’t looking to lose weight — instead, he’s looking to bulk up before his next competition.

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity,” he responded. “And it’s so delicious …”

Zuckerberg has shared his passion for martial arts in recent years across his various social media platforms. His interest in the Brazilian sport began during the COVID-19 lockdown and has grown since. In May, Zuckerberg participated in his first tournament and went home with a win.

“Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” he wrote via Facebook, the platform he founded in 2004. “Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me.”

The following month, Elon Musk — who currently owns Twitter — challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match duel. Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to the idea and asked Musk, 52, to send him “location.”

At the time, it seemed like a joke between the billionaires but UFC president Dana White revealed the potential match has serious undertones. “I was talking to Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White, 53, said in an interview with TMZ in June.

While neither Musk nor Zuckerberg have shared any updates on the status of their fight, the Meta founder recently built his own Octagon in his backyard — much to his wife’s dismay. (Zuckerberg tied the knot with Priscilla Chan in 2012.)

Zuckerberg shared a WhatsApp exchange with Chan, 38, about the newest addition to their home via his Instagram Story on Wednesday. Zuckerberg gushed to his wife — with whom he shares three daughters — about how “awesome” the new addition looked. Chan replied: “Mark.”

“We have plenty of yard space!” Zuckerberg insisted, to which Chan jokingly argued she had been “working on that grass for two years.”