A friendly jab! Martha Stewart playfully mocked her pal Snoop Dogg after the musician took to social media to share a snapshot of a pizza that he whipped up from scratch.

It all started when the “Gin and Juice” rapper, 48, posted an Instagram video of a homemade pizza resting on his stovetop on Sunday, April 26. “Mm, mm, mm, finished product baby,” he said of the pepperoni pie.

In a followup-video of Snoop’s culinary creation, which is the one 78-year-old Stewart weighed in on, the Grammy nominee held out a plate with two slices on it. “They’re going fast,” he declared.

Though the food-focused video earned a like from the California native’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party costar, the lifestyle guru couldn’t resist throwing a little shade in the comments. “Snoop looks like your first pizzap [sic],” she quipped.

It didn’t take long before other Instagram users made note of Stewart’s lighthearted dig. “@marthastewart48 😂 you just made my year,” one wrote. Another added: “Damn Martha, shots fired over here!”

While some users defended Snoop’s take on the Italian staple, noting that it looks “real good” and even asking for a slice, others seemingly agreed with Stewart’s assessment. “Needed mozza and more time,” one wrote in the comments. Another deemed the pie “greasy” but said he would still eat it.

This jab at Snoop is just one of several LOL-worthy social media interactions Stewart has been a part of since the coronavirus lockdown began in March. Earlier this month, the Martha Stewart’s Baking Handbook author praised Ryan Reynolds in an Instagram video after the actor sent her several bottles of his Aviation Gin. In the clip, Stewart referred to the Deadpool star as “Blake Lively’s husband” and counted off the bottles of booze that were included in her surprise delivery.

About a week before that, Stewart left an incomprehensible comment on an Instagram post about baby chicks and gave a hilarious reason for the slipup, writing in a follow-up comment: “What a mess. I have been drinking.”

On a more serious note, Stewart came under fire last week for referring to her quarantine house guests as “detainees” in a series of social media posts. She addressed the controversy on Thursday, April 23, via a livestream about Michael Rips’ new book, The Golden Flea: A Story of Obsession and Collecting. “I’ve gotten so much criticism for calling them detainees, but I have to feed them dinner,” she explained of her houseguests at the time. “Tonight is the 40th dinner! And I made a special dinner tonight with them to celebrate 40 days of confinement.”