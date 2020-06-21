Naomi Osaka is revealing (some of) her fitness secrets! The tennis champion, who recently partnered with BODYARMOR, shared two of her go-to smoothie recipes with Us Weekly on Thursday, June 18. The tasty beverages are perfect for those looking to celebrate National Smoothie Day on Sunday, June 21.

The first nutritious drink, which Osaka, 22, dubbed the “Super Energy Coconut Smoothie” is what the athlete drinks before her workouts each day. It’s made with a banana, a handful of berries, chia seeds, one of BODYARMOR’s hydrating sports drinks and ice. “This smoothie is super flavorful and is the first thing I have every morning,” she told Us. “It’s primarily made with fruits and has tons of vitamins.”

The Japan native called the morning beverage a “good pick-me-up,” and noted that its sugar content (from all of the fruit) makes it an ideal pre-workout drink.

“My favorite fruits to add in are strawberries, blueberries, and a frozen banana – sometimes I add mangoes,” she explained. My go-to trick is, if fruits are starting to go bad, rather than waste them I cut them up and place them in portion-sized baggies and freeze them so they are ready to go for my shakes. In addition to some ice, I add in BODYARMOR LYTE Coconut for some extra vitamins and antioxidants.”

When it comes time for some post-workout nutrition, Osaka instead prepares a drink that’s packed with greens and other veggies. “After my workouts, I’ll make a recovery smoothie that has more vegetables instead of fruits,” she explained. “I’ll use spinach as my base, and then add in cucumbers, lemon, protein powder and BODYARMOR LYTE Coconut, plus apples and pineapples sometimes for some extra sweetness. I’ll add in a flavor spice like ginger sometimes too.”

The Grand Slam singles champion continued: “Most importantly, I make sure my evening smoothie is always more vegetable heavy vs too much fruit.”

Scroll down to see Osaka’s go-to smoothie recipes!

Naomi Osaka’s Super Energy Coconut Smoothie

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 banana, frozen

• A handful of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and/or mango slices

• 1 tbsp. chia seeds

• 8 oz BODYARMOR LYTE Coconut or Tropical Coconut

• 3 or more ice cubes, depending on desired consistency

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend on high.

Naomi Osaka’s Super Green Coconut Smoothie

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup spinach (the more the better)

• 1/2 cucumber, diced

• A handful of apple and/or pineapple chunks

• Juice from half a lemon, freshly squeezed

• 8 oz BODYARMOR LYTE Coconut or Tropical Coconut

• 1 tbsp protein powder

• 1 tbsp ginger

• 3 or more ice cubes, depending on desired consistency

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend on high.