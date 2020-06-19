Taking the cake! Raven-Symoné’s wedding to Miranda Pearman-Maday was full of surprises, including Debbie Allen catering the celebration.

“I was the caterer for guess who’s wedding…🙏🏽💕💋,” Allen, 70, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 19.

The Grey’s Anatomy director showed off her tasty display — featuring rolls and fried food — alongside photos of the nuptials that took place on Thursday, June 18. Allen posed with the newlyweds in one photo and showed off her festive yellow dress with an apron over it in another.

Symoné, 34, announced her marriage to Pearman-Maday, 32, on Thursday, writing, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!”

The That’s So Raven alum showed off the duo’s matching wedding bands and fresh ink from their big day as well, revealing that both women now have “PM” tattooed on their ring finger. The former View cohost’s last name is Pearman and Miranda’s is Maday, which is likely what the design symbolizes.

As she shared more memories from the secret ceremony, the Raven’s House star tagged Allen, whom she’s called her “mentor” in the past, on a photo of the day’s meal. Pearman-Maday later shared a picture of the couple’s cake and white and yellow bouquets.

The Georgia native, who starred alongside Allen’s sister Phylicia Rashad on The Cosby Show to kick off her career in the late ‘80s, opened up about her friendship with the legendary choreographer in 2014.

“Ms. Debbie is my hero, because she always gives,” Symoné said during an episode of AOL’s “My Hero” series. “To be able to express to Ms. Debbie what she does for me and my life, and what she does for me mentally when I go into the warzone that is Hollywood is really special.”

She added: “If I didn’t have Ms. Debbie in my life, I’d probably be trying to figure out, like, what could I do next.”

The Fame alum, who cast Symoné in her 10th annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker musical in December 2019, reciprocated the kind words calling the actress “one of my kids.”

“I’m somewhere between her other mom and her aunt, because there is a trust there and you can’t manufacture that,” Allen said in the 2014 interview. “You can’t make that.”