Kanye West, is that you? Shahs of Sunset cast member Reza Farahan was in New York City earlier this month when he spotted the “All of the Lights” rapper at a popular restaurant.

“I literally just had the most delicious lunch! #yeezy #nyc #shahs #shahsofsunset,” the 46-year-old Bravo star captioned an Instagram selfie from February 6. Though Farahan’s face dominates the snapshot, West, 42, is clearly visible in the background enjoying a meal with two people.

According to Farahan’s tag, he was eating at Carbone — a popular Italian restaurant in the West Village. The eatery, which is known for its spicy rigatoni alla vodka pasta, is also a favorite of Taylor Swift and Barack and Michelle Obama, who have all been spotted at the downtown staple.

Farahan’s celebrity sighting got the attention of several other stars, including Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel, who had a request for the fellow Bravo personality. “Bring me that vodka sauce rigatoni here now please,” the 49-year-old declared.

The real estate agent’s costar, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, took a different approach, however. “Stoppppppp ittttttt! Did you say hi?” the Wüsah founder, 38, wondered. “I would be too scared lol.”

According to Farahan, he was a bit timid about approaching West as well. “No, just enjoyed him from afar!” he replied.

The Grammy winner was in the Big Apple earlier this month to support his wife, Kim Kardashian, as she launched her Skims shapewear line at Nordstrom’s 57th street store.

By Sunday, February 9, West was back in Los Angeles and making his way around the Oscars afterparty circuit with Kardashian, 39. The Chicago native even reunited with newly minted Academy Award winner Brad Pitt at the Vanity Fair bash.

“They hugged hello and caught up,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Kanye congratulated Brad on his Oscar win and they seemed happy to see each other and like they shared a mutual respect for one another. They had big smiles and looked like they were joking around afterwards.”

A second source added: “Kanye and Brad are friends and both deeply admire each other as humans and in a professional and artistic sense. They both have a similar sense of humor and get along and always like seeing each other.”

The happy reunion for the pair came about five months after Pitt, 56, made headlines for attending the West’s Sunday Service.