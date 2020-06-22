Ryan Reynolds loves being a “daddy.” In a new ad for his Aviation Gin brand, the Deadpool star shared what it has been like to expand his family.

“When I had my first, my life changed immediately. I didn’t think my heart could get more full. Then along came the second and sure, I’d never been busier, but life just got better and better,” the ad, which was shared on Sunday, June 21, in honor of Father’s Day read. “A couple years later we had a third. And the little one makes me so proud.”

Reynolds, 43, went on to call the trio “The light of my life” and added: “With three kids in the house, I need them more than ever.”

However, while it’s easy to assume that the 6 Underground star was at first talking about his three children with wife Blake Lively, the ad then shows a trio of Aviation Gin bottles, driving home the point that the Canada native was actually referring to the expansion of his liquor label.

Per the ad, Aviation Gin is now available in three sizes — 1.75L, 750ml and 375ml.

The caption for the LOL-worthy clip called the spot “A special message from professional father & gin owner daddy @vancityreynolds,” and included “#happyfathersday.”

In addition to growing the gin brand, which Reynolds purchased in February 2018, he is an actual father of three little ones with Lively, 32. The pair, who tied the knot in South Carolina in September 2012, are parents of daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third girl they welcomed in October 2019.

Though the couple are very private when it comes to their brood, Reynolds did reveal during an April appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert at Home that he made dresses out of tissue paper with his daughters while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I try not to push gender-normative ideas on my kids, but each one, when they came out that chute, really wanted to wear dresses and wear hot pink all day,” he told Colbert, 56, at the time.

The Green Lantern star added of his quarantine activities: “We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking.”