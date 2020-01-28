Better together! Scott Disick spent some quality time with live-in girlfriend Sofia Richie on Monday, January 27, and took to his Instagram Stories to share a few snapshots from their day with one another.

For starters, Richie, 21, visited her 36-year-old boyfriend while he was working and got her nails done as he lounged nearby. “@sofiarichie in the office,” the Talentless creator wrote over a snapshot of the model holding out her hand while a technician coated her nails in polish.

Post-manicure, Richie enjoyed a Japanese meal that was seemingly ordered from Sugarfish — a trendy sushi restaurant with outposts in L.A. and New York City. Though the Los Angeles native has her back to the camera, she can be seen bringing a piece of sushi towards her mouth as the remainder of her meal sits in front of her.

“And now for her TV dinner,” Disick wrote over the snapshot, along with several sushi emojis.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t appear in either photo, the nearly empty box of sushi next to Richie indicates he was likely dining alongside her.

The pair, who have been dating since 2017, are still adjusting to living together in Disick’s Calabasas home, which isn’t far from his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their children together — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and 5-year-old Reign.

“Scott’s home is still very minimalistic and Sofia hasn’t added a ton of her own ‘homey’ things to his place,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “Scott is in a great place and is the best version of himself with Sofia.”

In recent months, Richie has grown closer to Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, after the once tight duo spent some time apart. In July, Us confirmed that Disick was “really happy” his girlfriend has “become so close again” with the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics creator. The pair’s bond served as an indicator that Richie “has been further accepted in the family,” a source told Us at the time.

Indeed, despite her strong bond with Jenner, Richie is now trying to endear herself to the rest of the famous family. As the first insider explained to Us exclusively last month, “Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on.”