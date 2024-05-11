Travis Kelce is hard at work filming Grotesquerie — and his belly is certainly not empty.

“OK, we’re at a restaurant and we have been filming all day a restaurant scene. Travis Kelce, how many meatballs have you eaten today?” Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash-Betts asked the NFL star, 34, in a Friday, May 10, Instagram Story video.

The camera then panned to Kelce, wearing a black sweater with a gold pendant necklace, in a director’s chair between takes to answer Nash-Betts’ culinary question.

“Well, I’m eating them by the half, so probably 10,” Kelce replied.

Nash-Betts, 54, noted that “[they] still have a ways to go” before wrapping the scene, hinting that Kelce would likely be eating more before the end of the day.

Ten (or more) meatballs are nothing for Kelce, who is used to consuming about 4,000 calories during his NFL season. The athlete’s personal chef, Kumar Ferguson, revealed the diet plans during a January interview with Kansas City magazine.

According to Ferguson, Kelce kicks off his day with oatmeal and fresh fruit for breakfast and later has seafood alfredo for dinner. Ferguson has been Kelce’s chef since 2016.

“I flew out four days later and we haven’t looked back since,” the cook recalled to the magazine, noting he grew up with Kelce in Cleveland. “Growing up, I would cook for all the bros after we’d be hanging out all day. That kitchen table hangout has always been a center for all of us. We have definitely carried that tradition with us.”

While Ferguson has made sure that Kelce eats healthy meals while training, the tight end has also been treated to homemade baked goods by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“[Travis] comes home. I was at his house, like, three hours before the game, we’re having [a] pregame meal,” NFL alum Bernie Kosar said on the “Tobin and Leroy” show in December 2023. “And Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself. She’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Kelce and Swift, 34, have been dating since summer 2023, taking their romance public that September when she went to her first Kansas City Chiefs football game.

Their love story seemingly inspired multiple songs off her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. One of the tracks, “So High School,” even made it to the Eras Tour 2024 setlist in which Swift appears to replicate several of Kelce’s touchdown dances on stage.

Swift began her Eras concerts in March 2023, taking a brief hiatus last month. She went back on the road on Thursday, May 9, in Paris.