The Beckhams love to spend time together in the kitchen — and they all have specific roles.

“OK, so he’s been in the garden collecting the apples and now he’s preparing the crumble,” Victoria Beckham said via Instagram Story on Sunday, September 24 about her husband, David Beckham. “Making this for dinner: [an] apple and cinnamon crumble.”

She gushed: “Such a good house-husband!”

Victoria, 49, further noted that it was very “intense” in their household. “OK, so the kitchen is super busy today. Harper, what are you making?” she asked her 12-year-old daughter. “Chocolate chip cookies. Honestly, look at them both go!”

After praising the father-daughter pair’s concentration on their recipes, Victoria marveled at Harper shaping her cookie dough into the brood’s initials.

“Harper, this is impressive. [Did] you learn to cook from Daddy or Mummy?” she asked.

Harper quickly retorted that it was all David’s skills that she inherited. “Mummy, you can’t even make cereal,” she said while stifling a laugh. “Well, you can make Chicken Kiev, but that comes from M&S [grocery store].”

The former Spice Girls singer captioned her footage of Harper, “I get it, I can’t cook!!!”

Victoria and David, 47, tied the knot in 1999 before expanding their family. They share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper.

David and Victoria frequently document their culinary adventures via social media, a pastime that they’ve passed down to eldest son Brooklyn.

“I started cooking during quarantine. I did it every day. Had a glass of wine [and] cooked for my fiancée,” he told Vogue in December 2021, referring to now-wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. “I was cooking every day, just having fun with it [and] Nicola started videoing me, and I started posting it, and people started to really like it. And then I was like, you know what, I can actually make something out of this. I’ve never enjoyed doing something like this as much as I do.”

Brooklyn further noted that he’s enjoyed whipping up meals for his friends, his wife and both of their families, including their parents and siblings. “I just enjoy making people happy, so it’s the second thing I can do in my life, apart from spending time with [Nicola], that just takes me out of the world,” he added to Vogue.

Brooklyn’s recipes have even caught the eye of his relatives. After he shared how to make a traditional roast beef dinner in January, Victoria was in awe of his skills. “I’ll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sisters,” she quipped via Instagram Story, reposting her son’s video. “It’s rare people not raw.”