Kate Bosworth

“Hi All! I have gotten A TON of requests on how to make Michael’s farmhouse bread,” the Before I Wake star captioned a March 29 Instagram photo of her and her husband, Michael Polish, holding up a homemade loaf. She and her spouse held a cooking tutorial that detailed their bread-baking process. “It’s a challenging time, we are always thinking of you all, & we’re happy to virtually invite you into our home, & bring it all back to the basics of #breakingbread 🍞,” she explained.