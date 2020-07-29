Keeping it low key. Sure, setting the table to enjoy a meal is nice, but sometimes stars (and the rest of Us) feel a bit lazy and just want to chow down from the comfort of their own beds. Honestly, who can blame ’em?

Heidi Klum proved she can eat and lounge in May 2020, as she enjoyed a Mother’s Day breakfast in bed alongside her children, who helpfully held her coffee and fed her fresh fruit. The model is apparently a fan of chowing down while she’s under the covers, as she shared a similar photo in February 2020 of herself and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, picking food off of a breakfast tray.

Eating in bed is seemingly on the rise among the celebrity set, especially given the fact that many stars are cooped up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. For example, in an Instagram slideshow of photos chronicling her first few days of quarantine in March 2020, singer Kelsea Ballerini included a snapshot of herself holding a glass of red wine in bed as she rocked an adorable pair of McDonald’s socks.

“Me in quarantine- a saga and an emotional journey 😂,” the “Better Luck Next Time” songstress captioned the photo series. “But really, please be smart and kind to the world by STAYING HOME!!”

If anyone’s got eating in bed down to an art, it’s Chrissy Teigen. In January 2020, the Bring the Funny judge revealed that she gets cravings on a nightly basis and satisfies them with her ritual “night eggs.”

As she explained on Twitter at the time: “Each night before bed, as I eat my night eggs, if I’m not not on the Twitter, I catch up on my favorite subreddits: choosingbeggars, amitheasshole (AITA) and thathappened. I enjoy these very much and learn a lot about…humans.”

When a Twitter follower inquired about the efficacy of the eggs, Teigen, who has even shared photos of her nighttime treats, insisted that, for her, they are the key to a good night’s sleep. “I can’t sleep without being overly full. I take two hard boiled eggs to bed every night and eat them when I randomly wake up,” she replied. “It used to be beef jerky but I’d wake up too puffy.”

Scroll down to see more stars who love to eat meals and snacks while snuggled in bed!