Food

Chrissy Teigen Is One Saucy Mother When It Comes to Her Favorite Condiments

By
5

Chrissy Teigen knows her way around the kitchen — and can point you in exactly the right direction when it comes to picking the perfect sauce.

Teigen, 37, who shares four children with husband John Legend, is a fan of the Bone Suckin’ brand, which makes a variety of drool-worthy condiments, including multiple types of barbeque sauce, an array of mustards, pepper-based sauces, hot honeys and more.

“I know how I like my food,” Teigen — whose Cravings brand features cookbooks, dishware and more — wrote in her 2016 cookbook. “I like it spicy, salty, sticky, crunchy, juicy, oozy — basically any dish you know and love, jacked up to a bordering-on-socially unacceptable amount of flavor.”

Chrissy Teigen Best Recipes

Bone Suckin’ sauces promise to deliver on just that — providing foodies like Teigen with the perfect blend of spicy, sweet and flavor.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Teigen’s go-to sauce brand and more products stars are buzzing about this week:

