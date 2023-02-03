A touchdown-worthy treat! Celebrity chef Sunny Anderson is a big proponent of “couch-gating” during Super Bowl Sunday — and she has the perfect dish in mind to eat.

“If I’m couch–gating on Super Bowl Sunday, I plan it like Thanksgiving with all the typical foods [as well as] a few new things I want to try,” the NFL Tailgate Takedown cohost, 47, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, making a play on the word “tailgating” to fit with her at-home plans.

Anderson’s Spicy Green Goddess Burger, a fresh twist on a classic burger that serves four, does just the trick.

“I love the taste of a sauce laden with herbs from the garden, and this bright and verdant [one] is great for the meaty vibe of a burger,” she tells Us, noting that her dip pairs perfectly with classic tailgate sides. “I like to dip fries or chips in the sauce!”

Anderson, previously a broadcaster for the U.S. Air Force, found a second career as an acclaimed chef in 2005 when she landed a guest spot on Food Network’s Emeril Live! to share her fan-favorite dishes. The Sunny’s Kitchen cookbook author has since revealed her go-to comfort food recipes on cooking shows including Gotta Get It, Cooking for Real, Home Made in America and The Kitchen.

The Daytime Emmy Award nominee and retired NFL star Vince Wilfork teamed up for the six-episode series NFL Tailgate Takedown earlier this year to celebrate America’s best tailgate chefs. Each episode brought Anderson and the former New England Patriots athlete, 41, to a different NFL stadium to try amateur cooks’ hometown classics in a three-round competition.

The NFL Tailgate Takedown finale airs on Food Network and Discovery+ Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll below to get Anderson’s Spicy Green Goddess Burger recipe that will surely make you the MVP of your Super Bowl LVII party — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly for even more culinary inspiration.

Ingredients:

FOR PATTY:

1 ½ lbs ground chuck (80 percent meat, 20 percent fat)

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cumin

Freshly ground black pepper

FOR GLAZE:

1 cup jalapeño jelly

¼ cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

¼ cup fresh dill, roughly chopped

¼ cup fresh mint, roughly chopped

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, roughly chopped

2 scallions, white and green parts, finely chopped

1 jalapeño, finely chopped, seeds included

FOR SERVING:

4 hamburger buns, warmed in foil over the indirect heat of the grill for 15 minutes

4 slides pepperjack cheese

Lime wedges for spritzing

4 handfuls jalapeño-flavored kettle chips

2 avocados, mashed and seasoned with salt

Instructions

1. FOR THE PATTY: In a large bowl, add the beef and gently break it up, so it isn’t in one big lump. High over the top, sprinkle the salt, cumin and a few nice grinds of black pepper. With your less dominant hand, make a claw or pitchfork and fold the beef over itself while turning the bowl with your other hand. The goal is to blend but not over-mix the beef. Divide into four equal parts and make into balls. Cover and let rest at room temperature for 2 hours.

2. FOR THE GLAZE: In a medium bowl, add the jelly, cilantro, dill, mint, parsley, scallions and jalapeño. Stir to combine.

3. TO GRILL AND GLAZE: Heat the grill to 400 degrees.

4. Press or form each ball of beef into a patty slightly larger than the circumference of the buns. Place over the direct heat of the grill and cook until they release, about 4 minutes. Flip the burgers, move to the indirect heat of the grill and immediately top each with a nice spoonful of the glaze. Continue to cook until desired doneness.

5. FOR SERVING: To build the burgers, start on the bottom buns and build up. Place the cheese, grilled and glazed patty, a spritz of lime and a handful of chips on each. Smear equal amounts of avocado on the inside of each top bun. Top the burgers and serve.