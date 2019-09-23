Stars love sweets, too! During the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which honored the best in TV at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, the Lindt Chocolate Lounge was the place to be.

Inside the room, which was painted in the chocolate brand’s signature red hue, presenters, nominees and winners were able to catch up, sip on cocktails and create their very own personalized Lindt Chocolates with help from some of the Swiss company’s master chocolatiers.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, for example, happily posed with a white chocolate square that prominently featured a snapshot of her face taken in real time. The sweet treat also sported a circle around the edible photo, that boasted the words “Lindt chocolate” and “71st Emmys.”

Later, the Veep star, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the HBO show, caught up with pal Viola Davis by the bar.

Elsewhere, presenters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner talked to Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, who, along with many members of the GoT cast, was tasked with presenting the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Though it’s unclear whether this photo was taken before or after the Kar-Jenner sisters were seemingly laughed at as they presented the award for Best Reality TV Show Competition, rest assured that the famous siblings at least had access to some fancy chocolates in spite of the embarrassing moment.

