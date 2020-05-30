Get ready to eat like a royal! While the staff at Buckingham Palace certainly isn’t known for divulging secrets, there is one notable exception — the royal chefs.

Recently, those who work in the kitchen at the famed residence have been sharing recipes for dishes that are typically served at many of the palace’s high-profile events. Since theses get-togethers have been canceled on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the recipes allow royal fans to celebrate at home.

Additionally, since the palace is home to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they are in London, you can pretty much guarantee that some, if not all of these foods, have been enjoyed by the monarch and her husband at one point in time.

In May 2020, the royal chefs published the recipe for fruit scones that the royal family has enjoyed for years and subtly acknowledged that the sweet surprise was related to the continuing health crisis and the impact it has had on palace events. “Every year at Garden Parties across The Royal Residences, over 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cakes are consumed!” a post on the royal family’s official website read at the time. “The Royal Pastry Chefs are happy to share their recipe for fruit scones, which traditionally would be served at Buckingham Palace every summer.”

Buckingham Palace first announced major changes to Queen Elizabeth’s diary in March 2020 “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances,” including the cancellation of five garden parties and the annual Maundy Service.

While COVID-19 may have led the skilled pastry chefs to be a bit more transparent about royal recipes than normal, it’s not the only reason these coveted dishes have been published. For example, when the queen celebrated her 94th birthday in April 2020, the culinary pros at the palace marked the occasion by revealing the recipe for some of her favorite chocolate cupcakes.

“Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs,” a social media update on the royal family’s verified Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts read at the time. “If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #royalbakes?”

Scroll down to see even more royal recipes!