Living their best life! Justin Theroux and his dog, Kuma, are making the most of things while stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For weeks now, the Leftovers alum, 48, has been whipping up a variety of home-cooked meals for his pooch and even having “date nights” with her, but he recently took things to the next level.

On Saturday, April 18, Theroux took to his Instagram Stories to share his version of a disco night in with his beloved pet. The evening included burgers from his own bar, Ray’s, on the Lower East Side, music, a makeshift disco ball and even dog-friendly “shots.”

After joking that the menu for the night was a bowl of dog food, the Wanderlust star led Kuma to the dining room table, where she sat down and was greeted by a placemat, little jars of condiments and two Ray’s-branded beverage holders. “@raysbarnyc At home!” Theroux wrote.

As Kuma was served her actual dinner — a burger topped with cheese, special sauce and several cucumber slices on a bun — the Washington, D.C. native brought out that disco ball (which appeared to be a bunch of aluminum foil molded into a circular shape) to set the mood.

After dinner, the pair enjoyed some shots. While Theroux poured himself some Casamigos tequila, he gave Kuma some animal-approved chicken broth in her shot glass instead.

The pair then proceeded to drink together and Theroux, who was clad in a Ray’s sweatshirt, even included some additional snapshots from their wild night at home.

The Gone Girl star has a history of bringing his pet to restaurants with him, but since many eateries are currently shuttered in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Theroux has taken to preparing (or bringing in) a bevy of tasty meals for the twosome.

So far, the pair has eaten ravioli, pasta salad and ramen alongside one another in a series of separate sit-down meals. Each dinner is typically served by candlelight, and often with a fire going in the background.

Theroux also uses the funny social media updates to draw attention to worthy causes, such as charities benefiting healthcare workers, organizations aiding those with food insecurity and more. During the disco dinner, he encouraged his followers to support several local restaurants and bartenders who are currently out of work.

Scroll down to see more photos of the actor’s hilarious disco dinner with his dog!