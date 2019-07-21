Miley Cyrus

The former Disney Chanel star fought back in 2012 when she was criticized for appearing too thin by revealing that food allergies were the cause of her weight loss. “For everyone calling me anorexic I have a gluten and lactose allergy,” she tweeted at the time. “It’s not about weight it’s about health. Gluten is crapppp anyway!” Cyrus even used the opportunity to encourage her followers to change their diets. “Everyone should try no gluten for a week,” she added. “The change in your skin, physical and mental health is amazing! U won’t go back!”