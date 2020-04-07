Burger Duo
On April 5, the pair at matching burgers, which were each topped with a piece of lettuce. Kuma patiently waited until getting the go-ahead from Theroux to start her meal.
Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.Back to top