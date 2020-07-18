Stars love a sugar rush! Whether they’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary or just craving something sweet, celebrities can’t get enough cake.

Take Sofia Vergara, for example. The Hot Pursuit star is a known cake fiend who never misses an opportunity to snack on the sweet treat. Vergara took to her Instagram in July 2016 to share a snapshot of herself getting up close and personal with a coconut cake, which was apparently a gift from one of her former costars. “@ericstonestreet stop #tempting me with this happy bday cake,” she captioned the photo. “Its not till sunday❤️❤️❤️❤️🍰🍰🍰🍰#icantwait.”

The Machete Kills star showcased her love of cake twice in July 2020 — first at a birthday party for one of her dogs in a California park, where she helped herself to another coconut cake, and again, days later, when she enjoyed a confection topped with vanilla icing, green flowers and some fruit for her own birthday.

Kylie Jenner caused a stir with cake for an unusual reason. The reality star took to her Instagram Stories in May 2020 to show off an olive oil cake delivery she received in honor of Mother’s Day and raised eyebrows with the way she sliced the treat. “Ok this olive oil cake,” she wrote at the time. “Wow.”

The confection had a little triangular piece missing, which was apparently the source of some lighthearted teasing of the star. Instead of cutting a complete slice that reached the center of the cake, Jenner’s asymmetric cut left the moist middle of the cake largely untouched.

Hours later, the Kylie Skin founder took to her Instagram Stories once more to address people’s concerns and have a little fun in the process. “People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did so this is for those people,” she declared at the time.

The E! personality then proceeded to ignore any and all cake slicing norms and cut a circular portion of the cake about half an inch to the right of her initial, tiny slice. Jenner then confidently separated her round serving from the rest of the pastry and showed it off to her social media followers.

“This cake, you guys, it’s unreal,” she said. “It’s unreal.”

Scroll down to see more stars who just can’t get enough cake!