Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star stays in shape by having a salad for lunch just about every day. The nutritious meal is typically made with romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, Persian cucumbers, avocado and organic chicken breast. In May 2020, the Poosh fonder shared a recipe for her favorite salad dressing, which is made with five household ingredients — lemon juice, organic mustard, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.