Lana Condor

“I eat a lot,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2020. “I also am not the type of person that can eat the same thing every day. I crave and thrive off of variation.” When it comes to lunch, the star loves poke bowls with salmon, spicy tuna and edamame. “It really fills me up without making me feel sleepy,” she shared. “I love all the fresh, fresh ingredients.”