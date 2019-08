Amy Adams

Before getting into showbiz, the future Oscar nominee worked at Hooters. “I was like, 18, so everybody has the body at 18,” she dished on the red carpet prior to the 2015 Golden Globe Awards. “It was a great job out of high school. I was a hostess at first and then I waited tables for a while, and it was great. It was a great way for me to earn money for a car.”