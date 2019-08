Pharrell Williams

Like Simmons, the record producer also had trouble holding down a job in the fast-food industry. In fact, he managed to get the boot from three different McDonald’s locations before making it big in the music biz. “I was lazy. I was very lazy,” he told Seth Meyers in 2015. According to the “Happy” singer, the only thing he was ever good at while working there “was eating Chicken McNuggets.”