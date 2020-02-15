Kim Kardashian

“Mostly cheese, chili cheese fries, everything with cheese,” the KKW Beauty founder said during a Mobio Insider Q&A in December 2013 when asked about the cravings she experienced while pregnant with daughter North. In a tweet from May 2010, however, the Skims creator made it clear that not all cheese is created equal. As she noted at the time, “I LOOOVE american cheese but HAAATE cheddar cheese!” The Selfish author is currently following a plant-based diet, so it’s vegan cheese all the way.