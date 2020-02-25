Jennifer Garner

The Alias alum has long been a Girl Scout fan and has even helped her daughters, Violet and Seraphina Affleck, with their own Girl Scout cookie sales in the past. She took her dedication to a new level in February 2020, however, when she offered to send some of the tasty treats to those in need. “We understand the primal need for Girl Scout cookies. 🍪♥️ Apparently there are some crazy corners of the country where @girlscouts are NOT set up in front of every grocery store—and we are here to help,” the Peppermint star shared via her Instagram. “If you are in need—email me your cookie preferences and address—and our stash will go on a first come, first served basis (although a good story has been know to shake a couple of boxes off the Thin Mint tree).” In the accompanying video, the Camping alum noted she had limited supplies but said she “will send them out until we run out.”