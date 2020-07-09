Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power

The duo unveiled Avaline, a line of clean, vegan-friendly wines, in July 2020. The collection consists of a blended white as well as a rosé and got its moniker thanks to a baby name generator. “We had so many sessions searching for the name, it was crazy. There are literally hundreds of thousands of wines out there, so all the names were taken,” the Holiday star told InStyle at the time. “I have pages and pages of baby names that we went through and this one was the one where we were both like, ‘Yeah, that’s it.'”