Cara Delevingne and Poppy Delevingne

Together with their sister, Chloe Delevingne, this model duo launched their own Prosecco in August 2020. “Being a Delevingne means loving Prosecco,” Cara wrote on Instagram as she announced the venture. “That is why @PoppyDelevingne @Cdelevingne and I are so excited to announce the launch of our first business together – a Prosecco called @della_vite.” According to the model, the moniker means “of the vine” in Italian.