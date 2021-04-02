John Legend and LVE Wines

The LVE wine collection includes a still rosé, a chardonnay, a Cabernet Sauvignon, a red blend and a sparkling rosé that launched in June 2019. “I’m so excited to add some sparkle to the 2019 Summer of LVE!” the “All of Me” singer said in a statement in honor of the latest libation’s debut. “LVE Sparkling Rosé is the perfect addition to your summer celebrations.” The new drink is made with grapes that were selected from a blend of vineyards in well-known grape growing regions of France, like the Loire and Languedoc, which creates its unique and fruity flavor.