Jon Wolfe

The country star created his Juan Lobo tequila brand after touring the United States for years in search of the perfect tequila. He eventually decided to make his own. “It really started over eight years ago with a nickname. My fans in South Texas affectionately gave me the nickname, Juan Lobo, which is my name in Spanish. I always thought it would be a great name for a brand of some kind someday, but didn’t perceive it to be a tequila brand,” he told Digital Journal in June 2020. “The convergence of my love for tequila and my love for that nickname became the birth of Juan Lobo Tequila.” The spirit is made of 100 percent pure blue agave and distilled in copper pots for the ultimate taste.