Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute and Witches of WeHo Wine

The Vanderpump Rules costars launched their Witches of WeHo wine label in February 2019 with a pinot grigio made using “the tears of your exes.” A rosé consisting of the “blushes of your crushes” debuted in June 2019. Just in time for summer, this blend of Grenache and Sangiovese grapes brings together two of the most fruity and delicious varieties for a rosé that is made for all-day consumption by the pool or anywhere else you relax.