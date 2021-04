Mary J. Blige

In June 2020, the Grammy winner announced the debut of her Sun Goddess wine collection, which took her three years to perfect. The collection was curated by Mary and Fantinel Winery, a famous Italian wine grower, and consists of a pinot grigio ramato and a sauvignon blanc. “I hope this brings you some joy during these trying times,” the “Just Fine” songstress explained on Instagram. “I hope you love it and it makes you smile.”