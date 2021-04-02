Sarah Jessica Parker and Invivo X, SJP

Though her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, was a Cosmopolitan fan, the actress unveiled her own Sauvignon Blanc wine in September 2019. “It’s a little bigger than most Sauvignon Blancs, it’s not maybe quite as high, or pointy,” Parker told Food & Wine of the drink. “I think it’s beautifully balanced, but it’s a little fuller-figured lady. It’s super fragrant and it seems to be very nimble.” The Divorce star is scheduled to release her own rosé in 2020.