Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast breaks down all the evidence and speculation following RHOBH star Erika Jayne‘s divorce and why fans think the decision to divorce is purely a sham for financial reasons.

We go inside the mind on Tara Reid and talk about why she is asking Undoing star Nicole Kidman to be in her next movie franchise, and discuss if we think Kidman will take this role of a lifetime.

RHOC has become the first franchise to have an openly gay housewife on the cast, we look back at Braundwyn Windham-Burke‘s troubled season that led her to this personal discovery.

Finally, we look at why Selena Gomez fans are upset with the Saved By the Bell reboot in addition to the huge amount of money and disagreements involved in Kelly Clarkson’s divorce . Listen now!