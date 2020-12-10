On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast, Olivia Jade speaks out for the first time! Lori Loughlin’s daughter appeared on Jada Picket Smith’s Red Table Talk and shared some bombshells about the College Admissions Scandal.

Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli Apologizes, Explains White Privilege in 1st Interview Since College Scandal: Revelations

We also reveal all the details from Queen Elizabeth‘s private chef, including what she eats in a day and why her choices may be the secret to a long life.

Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast also dives into Joe Exotic’s plea in the form of a letter to Kim Kardashian West asking for help with a presidential pardon.

See Stars Dressed as Joe Exotic and the Cast of Tiger King; — Including Jared Leto, Sylvester Stallone and More!

The team also looks into the several ongoing court cases stacked up against Johnny Depp and break down why something seems to be not quite write with RHOBH‘s shady divorce.