‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Tom Cruise Loses It ​​​​on ‘Mission Impossible’ Set, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Back in the Spotlight

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast, we break down the leaked audio of Tom Cruise going ballistic on the crew of Mission Impossible. We talk about what set him off and who in Hollywood is supporting him.

We also reveal all the details surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newest podcast deal, take a look at the just released sample of their show and why some people are already calling it “cringey.”

Finally, the hosts break down FKA Twigs assault allegations against Shia LaBeof, why Selena Gomez has left Hillsong Church, the reason Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending so much time apart and why Hilary Duff‘s Lizzie McGuire reboot has been shut down.

'Hot Hollywood' Podcast': The Hottest news Stories of 2020, Biggest Splits, Scandals and Stories from 2020
On this week’s episode of “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast”, we break down the hottest stories, most salacious scandals, cutest moments and everything in between, from the year that has been 2020. We look back at...
