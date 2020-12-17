On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast, we break down the leaked audio of Tom Cruise going ballistic on the crew of Mission Impossible. We talk about what set him off and who in Hollywood is supporting him.

Katie Holmes’ Dating History: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Emilio Vitolo Jr. and More

We also reveal all the details surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newest podcast deal, take a look at the just released sample of their show and why some people are already calling it “cringey.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Finally, the hosts break down FKA Twigs assault allegations against Shia LaBeof, why Selena Gomez has left Hillsong Church, the reason Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending so much time apart and why Hilary Duff‘s Lizzie McGuire reboot has been shut down.