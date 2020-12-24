Hot Hollywood >Episode 110

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Biggest Splits, Scandals and Stories from 2020

On this week’s episode of “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast”, we break down the hottest stories, most salacious scandals, cutest moments and everything in between, from the year that has been 2020. We look back at all the stories that proved that one constant in 2020 has been celebrity news and celebrities this year delivered.

Year in Review! Celebrities Who Shared TMI in 2020: Carmen Electra, Tom Brady, Kris Jenner and More

“Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast” tackle the biggest news stories of the year including; Ellen Degeneres’ workplace drama, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry breaking tradition by leaving the royal family, Tiger King’s massive impact, Lori Loughlin’s jail sentence and all the Bachelorette and Vanderpump Rules drama 2020 had to offer.

Say Goodbye to 2020 With These New Year’s Eve Face Masks

Check out the hottest news stories, baby announcements, weddings, drama and more- listen now!

Episode 109

'Hot Hollywood' Podcast: Tom Cruise Loses It, Meghan and Harry Return to Spotlight
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast, we break down the leaked audio of Tom Cruise going ballistic on the crew of Mission Impossible. We talk about what set him off and who in Hollywood is supporting...
Flip podcast card

Episode 108

'Hot Hollywood': Olivia Jade Speaks Out, Joe Exotic's Plea to Kim Kardashian
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast, Olivia Jade speaks out for the first time! Lori Loughlin’s daughter appeared on Jada Picket Smith’s Red Table Talk and shared some bombshells about the...
Flip podcast card

Episode 107

'Hot Hollywood' Podcast: Inside Erika Jayne's Messy Divorce
Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Podcast breaks down all the evidence and speculation following RHOBH star Erika Jayne‘s divorce and why fans think the decision to divorce is purely a sham for financial reasons. Erika Jayne...
Flip podcast card