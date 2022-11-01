The Best Eye Masks for Achieving Maximum Comfort

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the plethora of options, don’t fret. Our list of the most ergonomic eye masks of 2022 will assist you in purchasing the perfect one for yourself. A buyer’s guide is also included, which provides even more valuable information about eye masks.
Reviewing the Highest-Rated Eye Masks of 2022
Thrive Eye Mask – Best Overall
It is easy to travel with because it comes in a soft, storage bag made from polyester, which has a drawstring closure. In order to clean the eye mask, only wash it by hand. Thankfully, the company provides a one-year warranty, which means you can purchase from them with confidence. Thanks to its versatility and high quality, we chose this eye mask as our top pick.
- Suitable for hot and cold therapy
- Gel beads maintain optimum temperature
- Comes with an adjustable velcro strap
- May be too big for small faces
Thrive Heated Eye Mask – Ideal for Dry Eyes
The mask itself is made using non-toxic, non-allergenic, natural and latex-free materials, which means that it is completely safe. It’s also ergonomic as and will fit comfortably on your eyes. The cotton cover included is extremely soft and washable, which makes it hygienic. The mask even comes with clay beads that can maintain optimum temperature. The one-year warranty provided by the company will increase your confidence when purchasing.
- Moist heat hydrates dry eyes
- Made from natural and safe materials
- Washable cover is hygienic
- Only holds heat for eight minutes
H M Hangover Eye Mask – Most Ergonomic
The moist heat can prevent itchiness as well as relieve other symptoms like conjunctivitis. This mask is designed to last for a while since it will not dry out or develop odors as cheaper brands tend to. It is also made from durable materials, and you can wash it after removing the inner pouch, which makes it hygienic. Plus, the company provides a 100% money-back guarantee along with a one-year warranty.
- Soft material contours eye shape
- Hypoallergenic materials for sensitive skin
- Comes with an antibacterial pouch
- Cannot be used as a cold compress
ZNÖCUETÖD Eye Mask – Most Versatile
The beads contain glycerin, which can help maintain the optimum temperature. Additionally, this eye mask is extremely soft and comes with a plush backing, which is both breathable and comfortable. The materials used are non-toxic and latex-free and this eye mask is even FDA-registered. To clean it, you can either wipe it with a damp cloth or wash it by hand using a mild soap.
- Versatile and easy to use
- Glycerin gel beads help maintain temperature
- Easy to wash and clean
- Elastic band is a little short
J JIMOO Eye Mask – Double-sided
The double-sided design is efficient as it makes the eye mask more versatile. The PVC side gets even colder than the fabric side, and you can use both depending on your preference. This eye mask comes in a resealable bag, which makes it hygienic and keeps it protected to prolong its life. You can easily wash this eye mask by hand before reusing it.
- Double-sided design makes it versatile
- Adjustable strap for a comfortable fit
- Can be used as a regular eye mask
- Cannot be used as a warm compress
Eye Masks: A Buyer’s Guide
What Makes an Eye Mask Ergonomic?
Since there is such a wide variety available in the market, it is vital that you keep a few factors in mind that will make sure that the eye mask you purchase is ergonomic. These factors are all discussed below.
Breathable
If you want to achieve maximum comfort, the material of the eye mask you purchase should be soft and breathable. Look for materials like cotton or plush fabric as they are gentle on the eyes and will make your spa or sleeping experience much better. The material should also be able to withstand hot or cold temperatures, depending on whether your eye mask provides hot or cold therapy. For regular eye masks without any relaxing therapies, silk is a good material.
Adjustable strap
It is essential that each eye mask comes with an adjustable strap so that the mask can fit your unique head shape. When you are purchasing online, it is difficult to get an idea of the dimensions of the eye mask, which means getting the right size according to your face type is difficult. Consider buckled straps instead of velcro ones as velcro can stick to your hair or cushions, causing discomfort.
Convex eyecups
Convex eyecups are better than flat eye masks because they provide adequate space between the mask and the eyelids, allowing your eyes to move about and flutter comfortably. Flat masks can rub against the eyes and make the mask uncomfortable, especially if you plan to sleep while wearing it. Also, these convex cups can protect your makeup as well if you want to take a quick nap on your flight.
Lightweight
In order to be considered ergonomic, eye masks should be as lightweight as possible. Heavy masks will press against the eyes and can reduce your comfort levels. This is especially true for masks that come with gel or clay beads because they can add to the weight of the eye mask considerably. Always look for the weight of the mask in the dimensions provided on the website, and avoid purchasing a mask that weighs more than three ounces.
What Additional Features Should an Eye Mask Come With?
Other than being ergonomic, you will need to consider a few more factors. Some of the most important ones have been discussed below.
Durable and reusable
To ensure their long life, it is important that the eye masks you purchase are made from reliable, high-quality materials. They should be able to withstand regular wear and tear without showing signs of cracking. The most common materials include cotton, PVC and polyester as they tend to be comfortable and durable. Also, the eye mask should be washable so that it can remain hygienic and last you a while (a good eye mask can last for several years).
Safe materials
Since our eyes are one of the most sensitive parts of our body, it is important that we take care of what we are exposing them to. The materials used to make the eye mask should be hypoallergenic, non-toxic and free from harmful materials like latex. It’s also a plus if they’re eco-friendly, and natural since these kinds of materials have a lesser chance of causing allergies.
Portable
Eye masks are common among travelers, so getting one with a carry case that holds them is important. The carrying case should be small enough to fit in your bag easily, and it should also be washable to maintain hygiene. Usually, drawstring closures are ideal as they keep the case sealed, preventing germs or other bacteria from coming in contact with the mask.
