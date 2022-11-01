Cancel OK
The Best Eye Masks for Achieving Maximum Comfort

highly rated eye masks
Eye masks have been popular for quite some time now, especially among frequent travelers. The typical eye mask can help you sleep better by blocking out any extra light and minimizing distractions. Nowadays, companies are manufacturing eye masks that come with additional features like ice packs and warm compresses that can have relaxing effects. Some eye masks are designed to provide pain relief as well, with some even boasting the ability to soothe migraines. Due to the huge variety available in the market, it is important that you keep your specific needs in mind so that you can purchase just the right one.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the plethora of options, don’t fret. Our list of the most ergonomic eye masks of 2022 will assist you in purchasing the perfect one for yourself. A buyer’s guide is also included, which provides even more valuable information about eye masks.

Reviewing the Highest-Rated Eye Masks of 2022

Thrive Eye Mask – Best Overall

eye mask reviews
The Thrive Eye Mask comes with gel beads that make it extremely versatile. It is freezable and microwavable, which means that you can use it for both hot and cold therapy. Cold therapy is suitable for reducing puffiness, while heat therapy can help relieve pain and stress. You can also use it at room temperature as a regular sleeping mask. This eye mask can even be used as an ice pack and as a heating pack to relieve pain from other body parts.

It is easy to travel with because it comes in a soft, storage bag made from polyester, which has a drawstring closure. In order to clean the eye mask, only wash it by hand. Thankfully, the company provides a one-year warranty, which means you can purchase from them with confidence. Thanks to its versatility and high quality, we chose this eye mask as our top pick.

Pros
  • Suitable for hot and cold therapy
  • Gel beads maintain optimum temperature
  • Comes with an adjustable velcro strap
Cons
  • May be too big for small faces

Thrive Heated Eye Mask – Ideal for Dry Eyes

eye mask reviews
The Thrive Heated Eye Mask is ideal for those who tend to suffer from dry eyes. It is microwavable, and unlike regular eye masks, it produces moist heat, which has a hydrating effect on the eyes. This moist heat can unlock the oil-producing glands in the eyelids, which can have a moisturizing effect. You can also freeze this mask if you want to relieve migraines or reduce eye puffiness.

The mask itself is made using non-toxic, non-allergenic, natural and latex-free materials, which means that it is completely safe. It’s also ergonomic as and will fit comfortably on your eyes. The cotton cover included is extremely soft and washable, which makes it hygienic. The mask even comes with clay beads that can maintain optimum temperature. The one-year warranty provided by the company will increase your confidence when purchasing.

Pros
  • Moist heat hydrates dry eyes
  • Made from natural and safe materials
  • Washable cover is hygienic
Cons
  • Only holds heat for eight minutes

H M Hangover Eye Mask – Most Ergonomic

eye mask reviews
The H M Hangover Eye Mask is one of the most ergonomic ones in the market since it provides both a snug and comfortable fit. The elasticated straps allow you to adjust it according to the size of your head, and they will keep the mask in place. All the materials used are high quality and hypoallergenic, which means that this mask will be gentle on your skin. This eye mask is suitable for soothing different conditions like sinus pressure, dry eyes and eye strain.

The moist heat can prevent itchiness as well as relieve other symptoms like conjunctivitis. This mask is designed to last for a while since it will not dry out or develop odors as cheaper brands tend to. It is also made from durable materials, and you can wash it after removing the inner pouch, which makes it hygienic. Plus, the company provides a 100% money-back guarantee along with a one-year warranty.

Pros
  • Soft material contours eye shape
  • Hypoallergenic materials for sensitive skin
  • Comes with an antibacterial pouch
Cons
  • Cannot be used as a cold compress

ZNÖCUETÖD Eye Mask – Most Versatile

eye mask reviews
The ZNÖCUETÖD Eye Mask is extremely versatile and very convenient to use. You can chill it in the freezer to use it as an ice pack, or heat it in the microwave to use it as a warm compress. It can be used all over your face to relieve problems like puffiness, dark circles, bruising, tension, muscle pain, migraines and allergies. This eye mask also comes with gel beads that will keep it cool or warm for 15 to 20 minutes, which is the ideal time for therapies.

The beads contain glycerin, which can help maintain the optimum temperature. Additionally, this eye mask is extremely soft and comes with a plush backing, which is both breathable and comfortable. The materials used are non-toxic and latex-free and this eye mask is even FDA-registered. To clean it, you can either wipe it with a damp cloth or wash it by hand using a mild soap.

Pros
  • Versatile and easy to use
  • Glycerin gel beads help maintain temperature
  • Easy to wash and clean
Cons
  • Elastic band is a little short

J JIMOO Eye Mask – Double-sided

eye mask reviews
Last but not least, the J JIMOO Eye Mask is a cooling mask that is designed to reduce puffiness and get rid of dark circles and fine lines. The gel beads in the mask make it quick and easy to relieve symptoms. The weight of the mask can also add pressure to your eyes which creates a relaxing effect. It is most suitable for tired eyes that did not get enough sleep or have been exposed to a computer or phone screen all day.

The double-sided design is efficient as it makes the eye mask more versatile. The PVC side gets even colder than the fabric side, and you can use both depending on your preference. This eye mask comes in a resealable bag, which makes it hygienic and keeps it protected to prolong its life. You can easily wash this eye mask by hand before reusing it.

Pros
  • Double-sided design makes it versatile
  • Adjustable strap for a comfortable fit
  • Can be used as a regular eye mask
Cons
  • Cannot be used as a warm compress

Eye Masks: A Buyer’s Guide

Eye masks are one of the most useful inventions for light sleepers and for people who suffer from eye-related problems. This brief buyer’s guide will answer any questions or misconceptions you may have regarding eye masks.

What Makes an Eye Mask Ergonomic?

Since there is such a wide variety available in the market, it is vital that you keep a few factors in mind that will make sure that the eye mask you purchase is ergonomic. These factors are all  discussed below.

Breathable 

If you want to achieve maximum comfort, the material of the eye mask you purchase should be soft and breathable. Look for materials like cotton or plush fabric as they are gentle on the eyes and will make your spa or sleeping experience much better. The material should also be able to withstand hot or cold temperatures, depending on whether your eye mask provides hot or cold therapy. For regular eye masks without any relaxing therapies, silk is a good material.

Adjustable strap

It is essential that each eye mask comes with an adjustable strap so that the mask can fit your unique head shape. When you are purchasing online, it is difficult to get an idea of the dimensions of the eye mask, which means getting the right size according to your face type is difficult. Consider buckled straps instead of velcro ones as velcro can stick to your hair or cushions, causing discomfort. 

Convex eyecups

Convex eyecups are better than flat eye masks because they provide adequate space between the mask and the eyelids, allowing your eyes to move about and flutter comfortably. Flat masks can rub against the eyes and make the mask uncomfortable, especially if you plan to sleep while wearing it. Also, these convex cups can protect your makeup as well if you want to take a quick nap on your flight.

Lightweight 

In order to be considered ergonomic, eye masks should be as lightweight as possible. Heavy masks will press against the eyes and can reduce your comfort levels. This is especially true for masks that come with gel or clay beads because they can add to the weight of the eye mask considerably. Always look for the weight of the mask in the dimensions provided on the website, and avoid purchasing a mask that weighs more than three ounces. 

What Additional Features Should an Eye Mask Come With?

Other than being ergonomic, you will need to consider a few more factors. Some of the most important ones have been discussed below.

Durable and reusable

To ensure their long life, it is important that the eye masks you purchase are made from reliable, high-quality materials. They should be able to withstand regular wear and tear without showing signs of cracking. The most common materials include cotton, PVC and polyester as they tend to be comfortable and durable. Also, the eye mask should be washable so that it can remain hygienic and last you a while (a good eye mask can last for several years).

Safe materials

Since our eyes are one of the most sensitive parts of our body, it is important that we take care of what we are exposing them to. The materials used to make the eye mask should be hypoallergenic, non-toxic and free from harmful materials like latex. It’s also a plus if they’re eco-friendly, and natural since these kinds of materials have a lesser chance of causing allergies.

Portable

Eye masks are common among travelers, so getting one with a carry case that holds them is important. The carrying case should be small enough to fit in your bag easily, and it should also be washable to maintain hygiene. Usually, drawstring closures are ideal as they keep the case sealed, preventing germs or other bacteria from coming in contact with the mask.

People Also Asked

Q: Should an eye mask fit snugly?

A: An eye mask should fit snugly, but should not be so tight that it puts pressure on your eyelids. This pressure can reduce blood flow to the eyes which can be dangerous, so make sure the pressure is only mild and gentle.

Q: How often should I wash my eye mask?

A: You may be tempted to wash your eye mask every time you use it, but this could actually reduce its life. Only wash it gently when necessary, but make sure you get rid of stains immediately.

Q: Can I wash my eye mask in the washing machine?

A: It is not recommended to throw your eye mask in the washing machine as it can damage the materials and decreases its usability drastically. Washing by hand using lukewarm water and a mild soap is generally adequate.

