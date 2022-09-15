Up Your Fashion Game With the Best Short Skirts

These mini skirts are a must-have for women who want to add some spicy variety to their day-to-day wardrobe, or who want to be prepared for those special occasions. There is also so much variety to choose from that you’ll find one to your liking for sure.
The only issue is that sifting through these options can take quite some time. That’s why we’ve already found several top-tier short skirt recommendations for you. Take a look.
Detailing the Top Short Skirts of 2022
Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt – Best Overall
Such a high-caliber design deserves equally high-quality construction, and this skirt doesn’t disappoint in that regard either. Its 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric is lightweight, breathable, and just the right amount of stretchy. It also has the coveted polyester sheen, further solidifying its beauty. Now combine these looks and quality with details like three usable pockets, and its status as the top short skirt on this list becomes obvious.
- Easy to style with any top
- Will last you a long time
- Works for both sporty and casual outfits
- Includes three convenient pockets
- Can feel a little clingy in summer
Urban CoCo Mini Skater Skirt – Easiest To Style
Speaking of textures, the material used in its construction is a classic 95% polyester and 5% spandex blend. It’s one of the most optimal choices for these skirts that do double duty for both fashion and sports. Yes, you read that correctly; this skirt will work great for tennis matches and other movement-heavy sports.
- Looks luxurious and premium
- Super comfortable and soft texture
- Works with almost any top
- Can be cleaned easily in a washer
- Does not have any pockets
Ekouaer Active Performance Skort – Most Versatile Design
Wear it with a flared tube top, and you’re ready for a casual nighttime party, swap out the top for an oversized sweatshirt, and you’re the definition of cute. Similarly, rocking it with a sports tank top gets you ready for tennis, while wearing it with a basic V-neck t-shirt will get you through almost any day. This exceptional versatility and performance are further enhanced by its 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric that is just as soft as it is durable.
- Super lightweight and easy to move in
- Works for a number of styles
- Will last you a long time
- Fully breathable fabric
- Complete lack of usable pockets
Arjungo Floral Mini Skirt – Most Unique Silhouette
Looking past the looks (no pun intended), the overall construction quality of this short skirt is nothing to scoff at either. This fabric blend is as high-quality as it gets for these skirts, and even the stitch quality is among some of the best. A side benefit of this particular fabric is that this skirt is super soft on your legs.
- Can wear all day without discomfort
- Super interesting, eye-catching looks
- Perfect match for crop tops
- Exceptional color compatibility
- Needs to be hand washed
Alelly Beach Mini Skirt – Most Stylish
This short skirt is intended more for summer, and its 100% rayon construction backs that up. It’ll stay comfortable even on the hottest days of the year, plus the loose cut allows for better airflow to your upper thighs as well.
- Looks incredible with any dress
- A perfect skirt for the hottest summer
- Ideal for beach visits and daytime parties
- Convenient machine wash compatibility
- White part gets dirty rather quickly
Buying Guide: Short Skirts
Benefits of Short Skirts
The actual list of short skirt benefits is fairly long, but most of these pros are very situation based. These are the ones that almost everyone should benefit from.
Summer outfits
Looking good in summer is tough. All of the conventional fashion knowledge like layering gets thrown out the window, as not getting a heat stroke becomes just as important as fashion. This is where items like stylish short skirts come into the picture. These skirts have all the charm and beauty of regular knee-length skirts, but with a much shorter length. Your legs get to stay cool while you look immaculate with stylish mini skirts.
Sports
Many short skirt designs are intended for sports like tennis and skating. That is great and all, but what does it have to do with someone who doesn’t participate in these sports? Look at it objectively. These sports short skirts are inherently flexible, allowing you to move however you want without any restrictions. They are also super comfortable and breathable to withstand intense movement-heavy sports, so wearing them in your day-to-day life is very convenient.
Buying the Right Short Skirt
Now that you understand the importance of having a few short skirts in your closet, it’s time to go shopping. These are the key factors you have to consider in order to find the ideal short skirt.
Silhouette
The silhouette of a skirt can be defined as the shape that will be left behind if you remove all color, texture, and depth from the skirt. Some folks also call it the design of the skirt, but that would include other attributes as well. In any case, this is the first critical factor to consider as it directly affects the style. More accurately, the silhouette of the skirt is its style.
While there are a large number of unique short skirt shapes out there, none can be considered better than another. The choice between these different types is completely up to your preference and the type of outfits you intend to craft with it. That said, if you’re looking for the most versatile and easiest to style shape, nothing even holds a candle to the classic A-line short skirt. It has everything, while also offering a massive variety of colors and designs.
Material
Once you’ve decided on a particular shape, the next step is choosing the correct fabric for your short skirt. Just like regular skirts, pinning down one perfect fabric is difficult for two main reasons. First is that different fabrics and fabric blends offer different benefits. Secondly, two short skirts with the same material on paper can feel completely different.
If we had to pick one, a blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex would be our number one recommendation. It is super breathable, stretchy, and durable in the long run. Plus, most short skirts made from this blend also look very premium and high-quality.
If you’re shopping for short skirts for summer only, then look into the ones with 100% cotton or 100% rayon composition. These are the ones that will keep your upper thighs cool even when on a beach in the sun.
Color and pattern
The final major piece of your ideal short skirt puzzle is its color and pattern. That said, if you don’t want to deal with any of this, a plain black short skirt will do just fine. It will work with almost everything in your closet, and crafting outfits around it would be a breeze. The only downside is that it can start feeling a bit repetitive after some time.
If you’re willing to put some effort into styling, start with a colorful skirt. Pastel blue or pink colors are a great starting point, and you can tackle more vibrant colors after that. The step after that is short skirts with at least two different colors merged together with a pattern. These colors can be contrasting like white and black or complementing like blue and brown. As for the patterns, dots, flowers, and stripes are some of the most popular options.
