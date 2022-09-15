Up Your Fashion Game With the Best Short Skirts

Benefits of Short Skirts

Skirts as a whole are super versatile and a must-have in every woman’s closet. But short skirts are on a level of their own. Here’s a complete guide on why you should invest in short skirts, and how to find the right one. Let’s get started.

The actual list of short skirt benefits is fairly long, but most of these pros are very situation based. These are the ones that almost everyone should benefit from.

Summer outfits

Looking good in summer is tough. All of the conventional fashion knowledge like layering gets thrown out the window, as not getting a heat stroke becomes just as important as fashion. This is where items like stylish short skirts come into the picture. These skirts have all the charm and beauty of regular knee-length skirts, but with a much shorter length. Your legs get to stay cool while you look immaculate with stylish mini skirts.

Sports

Many short skirt designs are intended for sports like tennis and skating. That is great and all, but what does it have to do with someone who doesn’t participate in these sports? Look at it objectively. These sports short skirts are inherently flexible, allowing you to move however you want without any restrictions. They are also super comfortable and breathable to withstand intense movement-heavy sports, so wearing them in your day-to-day life is very convenient.

Buying the Right Short Skirt

Now that you understand the importance of having a few short skirts in your closet, it’s time to go shopping. These are the key factors you have to consider in order to find the ideal short skirt.

Silhouette

The silhouette of a skirt can be defined as the shape that will be left behind if you remove all color, texture, and depth from the skirt. Some folks also call it the design of the skirt, but that would include other attributes as well. In any case, this is the first critical factor to consider as it directly affects the style. More accurately, the silhouette of the skirt is its style.

While there are a large number of unique short skirt shapes out there, none can be considered better than another. The choice between these different types is completely up to your preference and the type of outfits you intend to craft with it. That said, if you’re looking for the most versatile and easiest to style shape, nothing even holds a candle to the classic A-line short skirt. It has everything, while also offering a massive variety of colors and designs.

Material

Once you’ve decided on a particular shape, the next step is choosing the correct fabric for your short skirt. Just like regular skirts, pinning down one perfect fabric is difficult for two main reasons. First is that different fabrics and fabric blends offer different benefits. Secondly, two short skirts with the same material on paper can feel completely different.

If we had to pick one, a blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex would be our number one recommendation. It is super breathable, stretchy, and durable in the long run. Plus, most short skirts made from this blend also look very premium and high-quality.

If you’re shopping for short skirts for summer only, then look into the ones with 100% cotton or 100% rayon composition. These are the ones that will keep your upper thighs cool even when on a beach in the sun.

Color and pattern

The final major piece of your ideal short skirt puzzle is its color and pattern. That said, if you don’t want to deal with any of this, a plain black short skirt will do just fine. It will work with almost everything in your closet, and crafting outfits around it would be a breeze. The only downside is that it can start feeling a bit repetitive after some time.

If you’re willing to put some effort into styling, start with a colorful skirt. Pastel blue or pink colors are a great starting point, and you can tackle more vibrant colors after that. The step after that is short skirts with at least two different colors merged together with a pattern. These colors can be contrasting like white and black or complementing like blue and brown. As for the patterns, dots, flowers, and stripes are some of the most popular options.