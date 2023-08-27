10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though we’re nearing the end of summer, there’s still time left for fun in the sun — plus, it’s always a blast to prepare for all the goodness fall will have to offer! Even better, Amazon just dropped some amazing weekend sales on fashion and beauty favorites across the site, so you can stock up on all your essentials or revamp your wardrobe for the end of the season.

We’ve collected the 10 best beauty and fashion items on super sale this weekend, from brand name wardrobe pieces to bestselling beauty basics. Keep on scrolling for our picks and prepare to treat yourself to something great!

Beauty

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid SPF 50 Facial Moisturizer This moisturizer is the best of so many worlds, with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and promote smoothness and softness, and SPF 50 to keep skin protected from harmful UV rays. $26.79 On Sale: $15.47 You Save 42% See it!

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate Free Shampoo I personally use the leave-in spray of this scent and, ooh boy, is it scrumptious! Incorporate this shampoo into your routine for touchable, lustrous locks. $13.99 On Sale: $9.10 You Save 35% See it!

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Detachable One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Style and dry in one step thanks to this convenient hair tool! The bristle brush allows for faster, smoother drying with maximum grip, allowing for blow out looks in just half the time. $89.99 On Sale: $43.99 You Save 51% See it!

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser This water flosser delivers a whole-mouth clean thanks to enhanced pressure from 10 different settings, so multiple members of the family can use and customize to their own preferences and needs. $99.99 On Sale: $59.40 You Save 41% Get it

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream We can’t emphasize enough the importance of skin hydration, and this cream offers up to 72 hours of moisturizing goodness without weighing skin down. Works great as a makeup primer! $19.99 On Sale: $8.55 You Save 57% Get it

Fashion

Leggings Depot Womens Relaxed Fit Jogger Pants Snag Amazon’s #1 bestselling women’s yoga pants this weekend for nearly 50% off. And, yeah, they even have pockets! $23.99 On Sale: $12.99 You Save 46% Get it

ANRABESS Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Maxi Dress This flowy maxi is the perfect end-of-summer piece to add to your collection, perfect as a day-to-night outfit or even to wear over your favorite swimsuit. If you’re feeling spicy, you can even cut the V-neck lower! $70.99 On Sale: $39.94 You Save 44% Get it

Dokotoo Womens V Neck Chiffon Wrap Blouse Pair this drapey blouse with your favorite pair of jeans and, there you have it — the perfect ‘fit for cocktails with the girls! We especially love this pretty purple colorway. $45.99 On Sale: $22.94 You Save 50% Get it

wirarpa Womens High Waisted Cotton Underwear How cozy do these undies look? High-waisted to mask any self-conscious areas, soft cotton to soothe the skin and an amazing amount of coverage… what’s not to love? $30.99 On Sale: $14.44 You Save 53% See it!

LILLUSORY Women's Crewneck Batwing Knit Sweater If you’re starting to prep your fall wardrobe, start with this adorable rib-knit sweater. At over 50% off, pick it up in several autumnal colors this weekend, like mustard yellow, apricot and nutmeg. $59.99 On Sale: $29.59 You Save 51% See it!

